FTSE 100 7383.66 -0.02%
Thursday 11 May 2017 3:33pm

"It's Fifa-bashing" – World football chief Gianni Infantino comes out swinging at critics during Fifa congress

Frank Dalleres
Follow Frank
FBL-FIFA-SPORTS-CONGRESS-BAHRAIN
Infantino also defended FIfa's finances in a spiky speech (Source: Getty)

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has dismissed suggestions that the scandal-hit world governing body has abandoned a clean-up as “Fifa-bashing” and “fake news”.

Former ethics chiefs Hans-Joachim Eckert and Cornel Borbely this week accused Fifa of torpedoing the reform process, calling the decision to oust them “obviously politically motivated”.

“There are a lot of fake news and alternative facts about Fifa circulating,” said Infantino. “Fifa bashing has become a national sport in some countries. Fifa has changed now.”

Read more: FA: United should not be singled out over agent fees

In a spiky appearance at Fifa’s congress in Bahrain, he also decried unnamed “self-proclaimed gurus and experts” who had been brought in to help root out wrongdoing but “rubber-stamped a sick and wrong system”.

Fifa finances

Infantino, who inherited an organisation shaken by the departure of long-serving president Sepp Blatter amid corruption allegations, added: “We will not accept good governance lessons from any individuals who miserably failed to protect football.”

The Swiss-Italian rubbished the notion that Fifa’s finances had been rocked by a £300m loss last year and waning interest from sponsors.

“Our finances are extremely solid; we don’t need to bulls*** you with false figures,” he said.

World Cup vote

Fifa’s congress approved plans to bring forward a decision on the 2026 World Cup host to June next year.

A joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico is the only declared bid and strongly fancied to succeed, as European and Asian countries are precluded.

Related articles

Fifa could punish Italian FA over its treatment of Muntari
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

Argentina slam Fifa as Messi hit with four-game suspension
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

World Cup expansion not about money, insists Infantino
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff