Netflix is continuing to ramp up its ambitions in Europe, promising to create 400 new jobs in Europe as well as fresh programming aimed at the continent.

The jobs will be located at a new customer hub which opens in Amsterdam this week, initially with 170 but growing to 400 by the end of 2018.

It has already doubled its workforce in the country, where its headquarters for Europe, Middle East and Africa are located, to 120 since the start of 2016.

The streaming company has promised to create at least six new original programmes in Europe this year, with French sci-fi series Osmosis announced today. It last month announced German series Dogs of Berlin and further details of other productions are expected before the end of the year. It has spent $1.75bn on 90 original productions in Europe since 2012.

“We are delighted to announce the creation of jobs in Europe and the opening of our new customer service hub in Amsterdam, as well as two new European original series," said Netflix co-founder and chief executive Reed Hastings.

Europe is a creative centre for great storytelling that resonates around the world and we continue to invest in European content."

Netflix is also co-producing several series with the BBC -Troy: Fall of a CIty and Black Earth RIsing - and The Spy with Canal Plus in France.