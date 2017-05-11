William Turvill

The government will make a profit of at least £500m from its Lloyds Banking Group bailout, the bank said today.

The government’s stake in Lloyds is down to 0.25 per cent and the bank told investors at its AGM that this would be reduced to zero within “days”.

The taxpayer spent an estimated £20.3bn rescuing the group during the financial crisis, taking a 43 per cent stake.

Chancellor Philip Hammond revealed last month that the government had made the £20.3bn back, describing the date as a “significant milestone”.

The government began selling down its stake in 2013 and the total shareholding has been steadily chipped down in recent months.

