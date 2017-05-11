Joe Hall

Manchester United should not be singled out by Fifa over large payments paid to agents, according to Football Association chairman Greg Clarke.

United's world-record £89m purchase of Paul Pogba last summer is the subject of an inquiry from football's world governing body, who have written to the Premier League club "to seek clarification on the deal".

The transfer has been called into question following reports that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola will earn £41m from the deal. United maintain they submitted all the relevant documents regarding the transfer to Fifa last summer.

"If football wants to change that and limit the amount of money that agents get we're going to have to sit down as a game, led by the professional game, the Premier League and the EFL and the clubs and talk about that," Clarke told the BBC.

Criticism has also been directed at the Premier League over the amount of money its clubs spend on agents — £174m over the last two seasons — compared to its grassroots funding, following the Pogba transfer claims.

But Clarke says United are entitled to pay agents what they believe is appropriate and only discussions between football's various authorities about the wider issue can result in reform.

"I just think picking on one transfer and demonising it is not that helpful. Knee-jerk reactions don't often yield good outcomes. What we want is some thought about how much money stars in the game so it can be invested long-term productive things," he said.

"If that's what they're [United] going to pay, that's what they're going to pay."