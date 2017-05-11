House of Fraser appoints Goodwood's Alex Williamson as new chief

Helen Cahill

House of Fraser has appointed Alex Williamson, boss of Goodwood Estate, as its new chief executive.

Williamson has been chief executive of Goodwood, a 12,000 acre Sussex estate which runs the Glorious Goodwood horse race, since 2012, having joined the firm as its chief financial officer four years earlier.

He will start his job as boss of House of Fraser on 31 July.

The department store has been looking for a chief executive since Nigel Oddy resigned after just two years at the helm.

Williamson will now be in charge of leading House of Fraser's turnaround. The retailer is trying to keep up with a rapidly changing retail environment, and has started including more leisure options in its stores, such as champagne bars.

Meanwhile, House of Fraser has been ditching brands from its stores and picking up new lines to revive its clothing offer. This week, the firm announced it was acquiring Issa, a clothing business favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Frank Slevin, executive chairman of House of Fraser, said: "House of Fraser operates in an exciting and challenging market requiring an ability to innovate and manage an increasing pace of change. I am confident Alex will be able to add his perspective and skill of running the Goodwood Estate, one of the great British heritage brands to the benefit of our continued growth."