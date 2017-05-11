FTSE 100 7384.75 -0.01%
Thursday 11 May 2017 11:24am

Is Uber a tech or taxi company? An EU official just suggested it's transport in a legal battle with Spanish taxi drivers taken to the European courts

Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Related
appScatter Talk
appScatter Talk Promotional video: working with appScatter
Barcelona Cabs Strike Against Uber Taxi App
Spanish taxi drivers have been fighting Uber since 2014 (Source: Getty)

Uber has been branded a transport company rather than a tech company by an EU official, a decision which has the potential to set a precedence for the way it is regulated across Europe.

An advisor to the European Court of Justice today issued the opinion in a long-running court case brought by Spanish taxi drivers.

The decision, which is non-binding legally but foreshadows an official ruling, means regulation of Uber can be decided by each country as transport laws are decided by member states. If it had been considered a digital service, different rules would apply across the bloc.

Read more: Now London minicab drivers are ramping up pressure on TfL over Uber licence

Uber has been deemed "undoubtedly transport" by advocate general Maciej Szpunar, siding with cabbies who believe it should be subject to the same rules as the taxi industry.

The case was escalated to the ECJ in November, when Uber argued it is a digital service. "This case should show that European laws fully support the development of a Digital Single Market," a spokesperson said at the time.

While Uber is licensed to operate locally in countries across the EU, its UberPop service lets anyone with a car give someone a ride, connecting driver and passenger without officially being licensed as a taxi. This has caused controversy and it was shut down in several countries, including Spain, France and Germany.

Read more: Black cab drivers are readying a fresh fight over Uber's licence in London

"Being considered a transportation company would not change the way we are regulated in most EU countries as that is already the situation today," a spokesperson for Uber said about today's decision.

"It will, however, undermine the much needed reform of outdated laws which prevent millions of Europeans from accessing a reliable ride at the tap of a button" said an Uber spokesperson."

An official ruling on the case is expected later this year.

Tags

Related articles

Uber is offering more benefits to its drivers in the UK
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Uber believes flying cars will be as cheap as taxis and has a 2020 deadline
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Uber is speeding ahead with electric car plans in London
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff