Lynsey Barber

Uber has been branded a transport company rather than a tech company by an EU official, a decision which has the potential to set a precedence for the way it is regulated across Europe.

An advisor to the European Court of Justice today issued the opinion in a long-running court case brought by Spanish taxi drivers.

The decision, which is non-binding legally but foreshadows an official ruling, means regulation of Uber can be decided by each country as transport laws are decided by member states. If it had been considered a digital service, different rules would apply across the bloc.

Read more: Now London minicab drivers are ramping up pressure on TfL over Uber licence

Uber has been deemed "undoubtedly transport" by advocate general Maciej Szpunar, siding with cabbies who believe it should be subject to the same rules as the taxi industry.

The case was escalated to the ECJ in November, when Uber argued it is a digital service. "This case should show that European laws fully support the development of a Digital Single Market," a spokesperson said at the time.

While Uber is licensed to operate locally in countries across the EU, its UberPop service lets anyone with a car give someone a ride, connecting driver and passenger without officially being licensed as a taxi. This has caused controversy and it was shut down in several countries, including Spain, France and Germany.

Read more: Black cab drivers are readying a fresh fight over Uber's licence in London

"Being considered a transportation company would not change the way we are regulated in most EU countries as that is already the situation today," a spokesperson for Uber said about today's decision.

"It will, however, undermine the much needed reform of outdated laws which prevent millions of Europeans from accessing a reliable ride at the tap of a button" said an Uber spokesperson."

An official ruling on the case is expected later this year.