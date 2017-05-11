FTSE 100 7386.60 +0.02%
Thursday 11 May 2017 10:12am

London's Labour candidates pick Sadiq over Corbyn for their campaigns

Helen Cahill
Stand aside, Corbyn: London Labour is convinced Sadiq will win the votes (Source: Getty)

Labour candidates for key London seats are opting to put London mayor Sadiq Khan at the forefront of their campaigns rather than Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Candidates including Rosena Allin-Khan, Wes Streeting and Gareth Thomas have all chosen Khan as their poster boy rather than Corbyn, side-stepping the leadership's hard left General Election campaign.

Read more: Mayor announces London's buses to get Tube-style colour coding for routes

Khan has been helping Labour candidates with their efforts in London, launching campaigns across the city.

Kicking-off his campaign, Streeting, candidate for Ilford North, said in a statement that he was "proud" to have Khan at his launch.

Meanwhile, Allin-Khan has been proudly posting pictures of her with Khan on Facebook.


Allin-Khan with the mayor of London in Tooting (Source: Facebook)

But all mention of Corbyn has been left off campaign materials for London Labour hopefuls, directly contrasting with the current Tory strategy. Conservative candidates across the country have been highlighting Theresa May's leadership, believing her personal brand is more important than the party's.

