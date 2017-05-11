London's Labour candidates pick Sadiq over Corbyn for their campaigns

Helen Cahill

Labour candidates for key London seats are opting to put London mayor Sadiq Khan at the forefront of their campaigns rather than Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Candidates including Rosena Allin-Khan, Wes Streeting and Gareth Thomas have all chosen Khan as their poster boy rather than Corbyn, side-stepping the leadership's hard left General Election campaign.

Khan has been helping Labour candidates with their efforts in London, launching campaigns across the city.

From Brent to Balham - thanks to thousands of supporters joining us on the #LabourDoorstep across London #GE2017 https://t.co/3JPFuW3DFN pic.twitter.com/qVMoFq2OOC — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 6, 2017

Great to see @SadiqKhan on campaign trail for @GarethThomasMP our fabulous candidate in Harrow West and do #labourdoorstep with @tomcopley pic.twitter.com/RbBJLolWqW — Fiona Twycross (@fionatwycross) May 9, 2017

Kicking-off his campaign, Streeting, candidate for Ilford North, said in a statement that he was "proud" to have Khan at his launch.

Meanwhile, Allin-Khan has been proudly posting pictures of her with Khan on Facebook.

But all mention of Corbyn has been left off campaign materials for London Labour hopefuls, directly contrasting with the current Tory strategy. Conservative candidates across the country have been highlighting Theresa May's leadership, believing her personal brand is more important than the party's.