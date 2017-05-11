Oliver Gill

If you're in east London this weekend you may note something of a dearth of hipsters knocking about.

That's because many will have headed west, to Olympia more precisely.

Olympia is renowned for hosting middle-class exhibitions as well as... er... the world famous horse trials. But starting on Friday it will provide the setting for the Spin cycling festival.

Billed as something for "road cyclists, to weekend warriors, to the super commuters, the single speeders, the fixie tribe, and the BMX crew", there'll be street food, artisan coffee and craft beers available.

What's going on? The Red Light District - new for 2017, this boundary pushing part of Spin will be an unforgettable showcase of the world's most beautiful bikes.

Day-Night Test Track - a first for any cycling event in the UK - this atmospheric test track offers the chance for cyclists to try out cutting edge new bikes against a backdrop of light installations and music. It also offers a chance for riders to test out a variety of night-time cycling accessories.

The Summit - be inspired by the biggest names in cycling, as more than 50 expert speakers take to the stage for an unparalleled programme of expert talks. Chris Boardman, Ned Boulting and CycleHack are among those leading sessions.

The Maker's Lounge - offers a handpicked selection of today's finest frame and custom bike builders. A chance to see the best work from King Bicycles, Donhou Bicycles, Dear Susan, Mercredi, Hartley Cycles, Quirk Cycles and many more.

The Art Hub - featuring printing workshops, saddle art and exhibitions from some of the most creative people showcasing their love of bikes.

Giro d'Italia - in association with Eurosport, Spin will be the best place to follow one of the world's most beautiful races.

Cole Coatings Workshop - a chance to learn from the best and really understand the process behind designing and executing an award-wining bespoke bicycle finish.

Spin founder, Alex Daw said the event will be "a cycling event for London unlike anything else", adding: "The move to Olympia has given us the opportunity to grow the scale and ambition of the show - and get new people into cycling too."

It's an event that‘s for everyone interested in cycling and the culture around it. We're looking forward to confirming more great editorial content soon.

