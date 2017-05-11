UK construction output fell for the third month in a row in March

Emma Haslett

Official figures have showed output in the UK's construction industry dipped for the third month in a row in March as people put off making repairs.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said construction output fell 0.7 per cent in March as demand for repairs and maintenance fell.

On a quarterly basis, the figure was more encouraging: output grew 0.2 per cent in the first three months of the year, while it rose 2.4 per cent on March 2016.

Housebuilding continued to hold up the sector, with investment in private housing rising £72m between March and February, while public housing rose £29m.

However, spending on infrastructure fell £78m, while repairs and maintenance to housing fell £54m.

The news came as separate figures published by the ONS showed industrial production fell 0.5 per cent in March, a larger fall than the 0.3 per cent dip analysts expected.

"The UK economic data released today was miles off from the forecast," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets.

"The industrial production number released today is rotten and it clearly communicates how investors have scaled back from committing any major projects. Both the construction output and industrial production numbers deliver one simple key message for Theresa May, it is not the time to go out and talk about hard Brexit.

I"n other words, the effect of Brexit have started to surface and today’s economic number is a clear evidence of this."