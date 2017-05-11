Courtney Goldsmith

It looks like the US is now considering expanding its ban on laptops on commercial airlines to include some European countries, including the UK, according to reports.

European officials said the US department of homeland security (DHS) is expected to make an announcement, but the time of any such decree is unknown, Reuters reported late last night. DHS officials are set to meet with airline industry heads today to discuss security issues.

US President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly reviewing how to ensure lithium batteries stored in luggage holds don't explode mid-flight.

The US previously announced it would restrict the transport of large electronics like laptops and tablets to hold luggage for passengers travelling from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey over fears a bomb could be hidden in the device.

Britain followed with a similar ban soon after, targeting flights arriving from all airports in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

One European official said the expanded ban could affect flights to the US from Britain.

DHS spokesman Dave Lapan said Homeland Security secretary John Kelly "hasn't made a decision but we continue to evaluate the threat environment and have engaged in discussions with airline representatives and other stakeholders about the threat".

The International Air Transport Association has warned the laptop cabin ban in the US and UK will not be effective as a security measure.