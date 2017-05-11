Oliver Gill

O2 has revealed plans to plonk 1,400 mini-masts across London to boost mobile phone reception and prepare the capital for 5G.

The mobile network provider said today it intends to roll-out all of the “small-cells” by the end of the year. The plans will cost the firm £80m.

The investment comes as O2 revealed a 31 per cent rise in capital expenditure in its first quarter results.

Read more: 5G to come to central London in 2017

The mobile firm posted revenues of £1.38bn, 2.1 per cent higher than the prior year.

Telefonica UK chief executive Mark Evans said growth had been driven by “major investment” alongside being the “network of choice” for wholesale partners such as Tesco Mobile and Sky Mobile.

O2 hailed success in terms of reception and customer satisfaction according to Ofcom’s annual service quality report, released in April.

Total customers grew 0.3 per cent year-on-year, with 100,000 new contract customers secured during the first three months of 2017.

Evans added: “We will continue to differentiate and deliver for our loyal customers through our customer led, mobile first strategy.”

Read more: Official stats: The worst performing mobile, broadband and landline firms

In April, O2 partnered with the City of London Corporation and Cornerstone Telecommunications to roll-out and manage a new wireless network in the square mile.

Mobile cells are being inserted into the financial district’s street furniture. Lampposts, street signs and CCTV columns are being used to house the technology.