Oliver Gill

BT will cut 4,000 jobs as part of a £300m corporate shake-up of its overseas operations, the telecoms giant announced this morning.

The firm's Global Services division has been a thorn in the side of the telecoms giant, with two mammoth accounting scandals over the last 10 years.

The latest, a £530m blackhole unearthed in Italy, prompted major investors to question whether BT should call time on operations outside of the UK. BT responded by launching its own review into Global Services.

Read more: BT boss tells City A.M.: Italian problems have not spread

And today the firm announced a corporate restructure to "reposition" Global Services "as a more focused digital business". The move will cost BT £300m over the next two years.

Shares in BT fell nearly one per cent in early trading.

Chief executive Gavin Patterson said: “We’ve undertaken a strategic review of Global Services. Technology trends mean that we are now less dependent on owning physical local network assets around the world, creating the opportunity to reposition Global Services as a more focused digital business.

We are therefore restructuring our Global Services organisation to enable this strategic refocusing.

Read more: BT boss: We can "hire and fire" Openreach board

Meanwhile, the head of Global Services Luis Alvarez has departed after 18 years at the firm and will be replaced by Bas Burger from 1 June.

Burger has been with the firm since 2008, the current head of BT's Americas division.

BT will establish a new operating model for the division. It will also simplify group functions and internal service unit, technology, service and operations.

Patterson added: “We’re also accelerating and expanding our cost transformation programmes, most significantly in our central group functions, in Technology, Service and Operations, as well as in several other lines of business. This will help offset market and regulatory pressures and create the capacity for future investment.