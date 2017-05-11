Top BT executives will not receive bonuses after a "challenging" year

Courtney Goldsmith

BT said its top executives will not receive bonuses for the 2016/17 financial year "in light of the company's performance".

"The past year has been challenging," said remuneration committee chairman Tony Ball.

Although good progress has been made in a number of areas, unfortunately our performance has been significantly affected by the accounting irregularities in our Italian business, the issues that arose in Openreach around deemed consent and the significant challenges we faced in the UK public sector and international corporate markets.

"The committee has made a number of difficult decisions this year in light of these circumstances and exercised its discretion accordingly," Ball said.

Chief executive Gavin Patterson and outgoing finance director Tony Chanmugam will not be awarded a bonus, and BT said annual bonuses for 2014/15 and 2015/16 and vesting for the 2013 incentive share plan have been recalculated.