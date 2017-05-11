Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Hong Kong listed AAC Technologies, which supplies acoustic components for Apple, dropped like a stone today after coming under fire from a short seller.

The firm's stock plunged as much as 14 per cent after Gotham City Research accused the company of "dubious accounting" practices, which it used to overstate its profits since 2014.

Gotham, which has a short-sell position on AAC's stock, said its report was based on publicly available information and field research.

The Schenzhen-based firm, which reported net profit of 4.03bn yuan (£451m) for 2016 in March, makes miniaturised acoustic components like speaker boxes, speakers, receivers and micro electro-mechanical system microphones.

Shares fell to as low as $96 Hong Kong dollars (£9.53).

