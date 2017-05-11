City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover asset finance, retail capital markets and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Hampshire Trust Bank

Specialist challenger group Hampshire Trust Bank has appointed Vincenzo Scalzone as head of broker in its asset finance division. In this newly-created role, Vincenzo will be responsible for further developing the bank’s asset finance broker business. A key focus will be further enhancing broker service, which will be done by continuing to invest in IT systems and broadening the bank’s proposition to the broker market. He will report directly to Jon Maycock, who was appointed as managing director of asset finance at Hampshire Trust Bank earlier this year. Prior to joining the bank, Vincenzo, who has 20 years’ asset finance experience, was head of supplier sales at Shire Leasing. He previously worked at companies including CIT, De Lage Landen and GE Capital.

Colliers International

Colliers International has announced the appointment of Giles Roberts as a director in its retail capital markets division. Previously a director at JLL in the shopping centre investment team, Giles will be working alongside James Findlater, head of shopping centre investment. For the last nine years, Giles has provided strategic advice on a wide variety of shopping centre investment acquisitions and disposals on behalf of REIT’s, property companies and institutional clients, transacting over 35 shopping centres with a combined value in excess of £2.5bn. Key clients include LaSalle; Schroders; Land Securities; TH Real Estate; Matterhorn Capital, and New River. Giles joins the company with a solid understanding of the corporate real estate retail market, with previous experience of working across multiple accounts, where he’s been able to foster his in-depth knowledge.

JLT

JLT’s legal practices group has appointed Mike Mortlock as partner within its professional indemnity team. Mike has over 30 years’ experience within the insurance industry, and joins from Willis Towers Watson where he was an executive director. Prior to this he worked as a director within the professions division for Alexander Forbes (now Lockton) and prime professions. Mike’s appointment coincides with the launch of JLT's new legal practices group which specialises in meeting the insurance requirements of law firms. The group is one of the leading brokers for professional indemnity Insurance, currently representing over a thousand law firms in England and Wales. Mike is hugely respected within the insurance market and rightly acknowledged as one of the leading professional indemnity brokers for the legal services industry. His appointment will help to strengthen and grow JLT’s team.

