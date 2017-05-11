Kate Andrews, Allan Lichtman

Kate Andrews, news editor at the Institute of Economic Affairs, says Yes.

FBI director James Comey had a tough ride in 2016, trying to do his job objectively in a politically-charged, bitter climate. He became the enemy of both the Republicans and Democrats at varying times, accused by both parties of playing politics for the other side.

It’s arguably impressive that Comey managed to stay in the job as long as he did, and trying to link his firing now to the “the end” of President Trump is nothing more than fantastical hypothesising from the anti-Trump camp.

While impeachment of a President can be based on anything from blatant treason to vague “misdemeanors”, any push to impeach requires evidence. As of now, there is no substantiated evidence that the President colluded with Russia during the election cycle, or that he has committed any other crime that would prematurely end his time in the Oval Office.

Trying to wish Trump away isn't the answer to his more questionable policies. And as things stand now, that wish isn’t coming true any time soon.

Allan Lichtman, professor of history at the American University, Washington, says No.

Richard Nixon is a useful comparison. His Saturday Night Massacre, when he fired the Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, backfired and led directly to his certain impeachment that he avoided only by resigning.

First, it turned public opinion against him. Second, Nixon ordered his compliant acting attorney general Robert Bork to replace Cox with Leon Jaworski who might have been expected to downplay the investigation. But Jaworski wasn’t corrupt. He continued to investigate the Watergate scandal. Third, the Massacre led to an impeachment investigation by the House Judiciary Committee. Ultimately it voted three articles of impeachment against Nixon.

What we need now is another impeachment investigation by a Committee armed with subpoena powers. As in Watergate, Republicans in the House should put patriotism above party and support this investigation. If it turns up evidence of collusion between the Trump team and the Russians, the end of the administration will come swiftly and surely.