Mark Sands

Ministers must commit to plans to make London a “megacity” after the election, the capital’s firms have warned.

In documents published today, The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for a commitment to a new runway at Gatwick, following construction at Heathrow, and a brownfield audit to identify new land for housing.

The London business group has also reiterated long-standing call for a visa system for the capital in the aftermath of Brexit.

LCCI chief executive Colin Stanbridge said: “London’s success cannot be taken for granted. Alongside rising cost pressures for many London businesses, the city’s growing population is putting the capital’s critical economicinfrastructure under unprecedented pressure.

He added: “Steps must be taken during the next parliament to strengthen the capital’s economic foundations and, by doing so, its ability to thrive in a post-Brexit world.”

It comes as the Institute of Directors urge ministers to implement an ambitious programme of tax reforms.

The IoD is calling for an immediate consultation on business rates, simplification of both the personal and business tax regimes and continued review of national insurance contributions for the self-employed.

IoD head of taxation Stephen Herring said: “One of the most important acknowledgements the IoD is looking for from the next government is that we cannot continue to treat multinational businesses and small and medium-sized companies in the same way.

"Targeted reliefs and simplification of corporation tax for SMEs would really put rocket boosters under the UK’s growing companies.”