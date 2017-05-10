Mark Sands

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been warned to accept the Brexit verdict by the former chief executive of the Leave campaign.

Blair was challenged at a conference over his views on populism and the outcome of the referendum by Matthew Elliot.

Speaking on a panel at the Milken Institute conference in California early this month, Elliot said that pro-EU voices like Blair must accept the vote in order to participate in mainstream politics.

“You have to start accepting the basic principles of what the public have said,” Elliot said.

Blair struggled to respond to the comments from Elliot, now senior fellow at the Legatum Institute.

“I mean... I think... Leave aside whether that's right or wrong for a moment. I think. One thing, though, that is if you are running through many policy challenges, Brexit is obviously a very big issue in many different ways,” Blair said.

“Although I understand completely what you’re saying and you may be right in what you're saying. I don't know.”

Blair has spoken repeatedly of his desire to make a comeback in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, even going as far as encourage not to elect MPs who "back Brexit at any cost".