Caitlin Morrison

Rush hour transport chaos looms for commuters travelling through London Waterloo station this evening, due to technical difficulties.

A fault with a set of points means that trains are unable to use two of the platforms at Waterloo.

National Rail said the high volume of trains that go into and out of the station means that some knock on delays may occur. To ease congestion, some short notice alterations may be necessary.

Trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes, or revised, the rail operator said, and the disruption is expected to continue until 8pm.

All routes in and out of Waterloo are affected.

Network Rail tweeted an apology to affected customers: