Wednesday 10 May 2017 3:10pm

St Katharine Docks is on the market for £435m

Helen Cahill
Prince Of Wales Visits The Avenue Of Sail Ahead Of The Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant
Foreign buyers have been tempted into the London property market by the fall in the value of the pound (Source: Getty)

St Katharine Docks, the marina near Tower Bridge, is on the market for £435m.

The docks are part of private equity firm Blackstone's global portfolio, which is worth a total £77bn. The redeveloped port dates back to 1828 and is now home to various shops and restaurants.

CBRE and GM Real Estate are advising Blackstone on the sale.

It is not known who is in line to buy the central London marina, but prime property in the UK capital has become particularly attractive to Chinese buyers due to the fall in the value of the pound.

Read more: Reubens add £110m office block to London property portfolio

In the West End, for example, Chinese investors accounted for £805m of the total £841m worth of property bought up in January this year, according to data from Savills.

Meanwhile, in the City, British Land and Oxford Properties sold the Cheesegrater for £1.15bn to Hong Kong's CC Land for £1.15bn in March.

Blackstone and CBRE declined to comment.

