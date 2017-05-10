Joe Hall

International rugby sides will find it harder to call up players on residency grounds after World Rugby reformed its rules in order to protect the "integrity and credibility of international rugby".

From 2020 players will have had to live in a country for at least five years before being eligible to play for their national team, an extension on the current minimum three years.

In recent seasons England, Ireland and France have all benefited from the three-year rule, which has allowed them to call up Nathan Hughes, CJ Stander and Vrimi Vakatawa respectively.

Yet there has been growing criticism within the game - spearheaded by World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot - that the current rules allow larger rugby nations to lure talent away from smaller countries, and in particular the Pacific Islands, and groom them for a spot in the national team.

"This extension to the residency period within a forward-thinking reform package will ensure a close, credible and established link between a union and players, which is good for rugby and good for fans," said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

"I would like to thank my union colleagues for their support and in particular the leadership role that Agustín Pichot played in this very important process that has delivered an outcome that is good for the global game."

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) and French federation are also believed to have backed the rule change, with the latter already publicly stating they will from now on only select French passport holders.

Last year Les Bleus played a match against Australian in which all four of their wingers were born in Fiji.

The Pacific Islands have been particularly affected by an exodus of their most talented players leaving with the promise of a relatively imminent international career in Europe.

“This is an historic moment for the sport and a great step towards protecting the integrity, ethos and stature of international rugby,” said Pichot.

“National team representation is the reward for devoting your career and your rugby life to your nation. These amendments will ensure that the international arena is full of players devoted to their nation, who got there on merit.”