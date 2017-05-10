Lynsey Barber

Apple has quietly acquired a startup in Europe specialising in tracking how people sleep.

Finnish firm Beddit said it has been bought by Apple in the small print of an update to its privacy policy for users of its sleep tracking device.

"Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy," it said. Neither companies have commented on the deal.

The early-stage venture-backed startup makes a monitor that is put under pillows collecting data that can be viewed via an app for iPhone and Apple Watch. It also raised cash via an Indigogo crowdfunding campaign. Founder and chief executive Lasse Leppäkorpi said late last year he believed there was an opportunity for Beddit to be the "Fitbit for sleep".

The Apple Watch has failed to replicate the blockbuster impact of the iPhone. However, sales have doubled in the last year chief executive Tim Cook said in its latest earnings last week. Apple doesn't breakdown sales for the watch, but he said its wearables category which also includes Airpods and Beats headphones, was comparable to a small Fortune 500 company.

Apple's market capitalisation this week shot above the $800bn mark for the first time and it's sitting on a cash pile of more than $250bn. Analysts at Citi identified seven companies as potential takeover targets to splash that cash on, with Netflix the most likely. It has largely erred towards smaller acquisitions, some of themobscure startups, aside from its $3bn purchase of Beats in 2014.