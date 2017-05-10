Alys Key

The UK placed 16th in this year's enterprise resilience rankings, as the threat of cyber attacks affected how well business can cope with disruptive events.

Britain missed out on the top 10 the FM Gobal Resilience Index 2017, which assesses 12 factors affecting how well businesses can react to disruptive events such as terror attacks, natural disasters, and political upheaval.

Switzerland was ranked as the most resilient location, due to its political stability, control of corruption and economic productivity. Haiti was at the bottom of the list of 130 territories.

Cyber security was considered for the first time this year, which hampered the UK's overall rating. High rates of internet access in Britain (92 per cent of the population) left the country open to greater risk of cyber attacks.

But the report acknowledged that the government is aware of the threat and has responded with plans for the National College of Cyber Security at Bletchley Park, due to open in 2018.

The top 20 countries

Rank Country Economic rank Risk quality rank Supply chain rank 1 Switzerland 3 20 1 2 Luxembourg 2 22 11 3 Sweden 8 14 4 4 Austria 6 16 2 5 Germany 13 6 6 6 Norway 4 8 20 7 Denmark 10 13 10 8 Finland 16 15 7 9 United States (3) 22 1 12 10 United States (1) 22 7 12 11 France 26 5 16 12 Netherlands 30 17 5 13 Qatar 1 41 30 14 Belgium 42 9 15 15 Australia 18 10 22 16 United Kingdom 19 19 18 17 Canada 35 11 17 18 United States (2) 22 25 12 19 Hong Kong 7 47 8 20 Ireland 5 34 24

The rankings explained

The 12 core drivers affecting business resilience are split into three sections, for which each country receives a rank. See the table below for a breakdown of all the factors.

Economic Risk quality Supply chain Productivity Exposure to natural hazards Control of corruption Political risk Natural hazard rik quality Quality of infrastructure Oil intensity Fire risk quality Local supplier quality Urbanization rate Inherent cyber risk Supply chain visibility

As well as introducing cyber risk, the index also considered urbanization rate and supply chain visibility for the first year. The report said that uncontrolled expansion of urban population could create volatile conditions for business, while enhancing supply chain visibility could reduce risk. Vietnam dropped eight places in the rankings this year due to its poor supply chain visibility.

The USA and China are both split into numbered regions reflecting the different threats that face parts of the countries. United States (1) is a collection of the states most at risk of wind, (2) of earthquakes, and (3) encompasses all other states.