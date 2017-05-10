Alys Key

Coach provider National Express has increased revenues so far this year, despite a decline in its UK bus business.

Growth in Spanish and American subsidiaries boosted the group’s overall revenue growth to 5.4 per cent on a constant currency basis for the period 1 January to 30 April 2017.

Revenue at the Spanish arm, ALSA, increased 8.4 per cent in the period, while high contract retention of 96 per cent in North America pushed revenue up 5.8 per cent.

While revenue for the coach part of the UK business was up 2.7 per cent during the period, revenue in the bus section declined 0.5 per cent and passenger numbers were down 0.7 per cent.

The company indicated that further overseas acquisitions were in the pipeline. National Express previously exited the UK rail market after it sold C2C to Italian firm Trenitalia.

Dean Finch, group chief executive of National Express, commented: “Our diversified portfolio is providing broad-based growth that is also providing additional opportunities for further expansion.”

