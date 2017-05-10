Joe Hall

England head coach Eddie Jones said he was unfazed by a 2019 Rugby World Cup draw that put England in a "pool of death" for the second successive tournament.

Jones' men will be pitted against two tier 1 sides in Argentina and France, both of whom have reached the semi-finals in two out of the last three World Cups.

The group will be rounded off by yet-to-qualify teams from the Americas - most likely to be one of Uruguay, Canada or the USA - and Oceania, most likely one of the Pacific Island power-houses who themselves are no pushovers.

Yet Jones said his back-to-back Six Nations-winning team would be ready to face anyone after years of preparation and planning.

"I'm excited by the draw," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

"We want to win the World Cup in 2019, and to win it, we need to be ready to play and beat anyone. Our pool will be highly competitive and full of intensity, a World Cup group should be - history shows that you need to win seven games to win the tournament and we will greatly respect every team we play.

"We will be ready - our detailed planning for the group, and the tournament, starts now. Everything we do, every game we play and every day we train is aimed at continuously improving and is focused on our ultimate goal of winning the World Cup."

The Rugby World Cup 2019 draw in full: