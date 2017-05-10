Caitlin Morrison

Startups based in Havering have the best chances of making it compared to those in other London boroughs, according to new research from recruitment firm Talentful.

The survival rate for new businesses - i.e. the number of firms that make it through their first year in on piece - in Havering is 91.5 per cent, and it also has one of the best average broadband speeds among the capital's 33 boroughs.

Talentful's ranking, which was also based on graduate workforce and the average cost of desk space, had Hillingdon in second place, and Redbridge in third. Islington got the worst overall rating.

The highest average cost of desk space is in the City of London, at £465 per month per worker, followed by Enfield, where the average cost of desk space is £437 per month.

The City also had the best graduate workforce rating - meaning it boasted the highest number of employees with a degree. Other boroughs scoring highly in this category include Richmond upon Thames, Wandsworth and Hammersmith.