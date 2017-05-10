FTSE 100 7349.04 +0.09%
Wednesday 10 May 2017 9:57am

General Election 2017: Ukip selects Paul Oakley as the candidate for Clacton

Helen Cahill
Source: Getty

Ukip's Paul Oakley will stand for the General Election in Clacton, a seat previously occupied by Douglas Carswell, who has left the party.

When Carswell defected from the Conservative party to Ukip in 2014, he became its first elected MP after winning a by-election.

However, Carswell left Ukip in March to sit as an independent after a very public spat with Ukip's leadership. He will not stand in the General Election.

Oakley was up for selection against Ukip's Jeff Bray, a Ukip councillor who was selected by local members of the party, but he became embroiled in a scandal after the Huffington Post claimed he had posted offensive tweets.

Bray was backed by Ukip's millionaire donor Arron Banks, but, the Clacton Gazette reported this morning that he lost out to Oakley, a member of Ukip's national executive committee (NEC).

Bray told the Clacton Gazette he was "very angry" with how the party had treated him.

“It's little wonder Ukip are so low in the polls - appalling treatment, appalling communication," he told the paper.

