FTSE 100 7349.04 +0.09%
Wednesday 10 May 2017 9:16am

Tim Farron: Tories will win landslide in General Election, but I won't commit to resigning

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Why do people pursue careers in finance?
Tim Farron Campaigns At A Volunteer-run Rescue Boat Service In Somerset
The Lib Dem leader refused to commit to resigning (Source: Getty)

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said this morning that the Conservatives will win by a landslide in the General Election - but he refused to commit to resigning if his party tanks.

Speaking on the BBC's Today Programme, Farron said he was not disappointed by the Lib Dem's performance in the local elections last week, saying the party increased its share of the vote.

Read more: Surprise? Corbyn says he won't quit even if Labour loses the election

But, it appears he has already admitted defeat it the upcoming vote on 8 June. Instead of trying to argue the Lib Dems will win big, he attacked the Labour Party, saying it was not fit to be an alternative government, or, indeed, an opposition.

Asked whether he would resign if he doesn't meet his election target (he wants to double the Lib Dem's number of MPs), Farron side-stepped the question, saying that he was focusing on the campaign for now.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been even more clear on what he will do after the election. On Tuesday, he insisted he will remain leader of his party even if his party loses in the General Election.

Tags

Related articles

Nick Clegg warns hard Brexit will harm Britain's economy
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Vince Cable returns to Lib Dems new frontbench team
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Theresa May is taking business support for granted says Tim Farron
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff