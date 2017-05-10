Horse racing betting tips: Who Dares can win the Chester Cup

Bill Esdaile

CHESTER’s historic three-day May meeting gets under way this afternoon with the highlight being the 188BET Chester Cup (3.35pm).

A maximum field of 17 are set to negotiate the track’s famous tight turns and connections were all desperate on Monday to get a single figure stall number.

While such a low draw is preferable, being drawn slightly wide isn’t a total disaster, as Trip to Paris (11) and Ile De Re (13) have proved in the last five years.

For that reason, I certainly wouldn’t totally dismiss the chances of ante-post favourite Sea Of Heaven, even though he’s breaking from 14.

He hasn’t been seen since finishing third in last season’s Cesarewitch and, off just a 3lb higher mark, he may still be ahead of the handicapper.

Sir Mark Prescott’s inmate has won at the track and looks sure to run well at 7/1 with sponsors 188BET, if he can get out quickly.

The same can also be said about Roger Charlton’s Blakeney Point, who has halved in price since landing stall one.

He stays well, is progressing fast and looks capable of holding a prominent position from his ideal draw.

However, he is up another 6lbs for his Kempton win last month and, at just 7/1, the value may well have gone.

Nicky Henderson’s win in the race 12 months ago with No Heretic made it four successes in the last seven years for National Hunt trainers and I reckon WHO DARES WINS at 8/1 can improve on that record today.

Alan King’s five-year-old returns to the Flat in great form, having run so well at the Cheltenham Festival over hurdles.

A winner here at Chester last summer, he hails from a yard in great form and breaks from stall seven.

Unlike many of these, he has plenty of stamina and is proven on a fast surface.

POINTERS

Who Dares Wins e/w 3.35pm Chester