Wednesday 10 May 2017

City A.M. Unregulated podcast: This man can make you 96 per cent happier in 10 minutes a day

Emma Haslett
Chris Barez-Brown has helped some of the world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Spotify and Unilever unlock their inner artists - and now he wants to help you become a more creative, happier person.

He joins us to explain why escaping "autopilot" is the first step, and how climbing trees, making paper planes and picking up puppies can be the first step to coming up with your best ideas.

