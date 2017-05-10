Caitlin Morrison

Just Eat's purchase of rival Hungryhouse is facing an in-depth investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) unless it can address competition concerns, the watchdog announced today.

Just Eat paid £200m for Hungryhouse last December, buying from Delivery Hero.

The competition watchdog has concluded an initial investigation into the merger, and today said it is "concerned that the loss of competition resulting from the Just Eat/Hungryhouse merger may result in worse terms for restaurants using either of the two companies".

The regulator will now refer the deal for an in-depth phase 2 investigation by an independent group of CMA panel members, "unless Just Eat is able to offer undertakings which sufficiently address the CMA’s competition concerns", the group said.

The online takeaway company has until 17 May to offer these undertakings. If it doesn't come up with any proposals, the second stage of the investigation will go ahead.

Business as usual

Just Eat, which recently started using robots to deliver takeaways, said it "looks forward to cooperating with the CMA and is committed to demonstrating to the CMA that the market is, and will remain, competitive following completion of the proposed transaction". In the meantime, the company said, it will continue to operate its business as usual.

Shares in Just Eat dipped by one per cent at the market open.