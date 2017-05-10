French insurance firm Axa has revealed plans to float its US operations in the first half of 2018.
The move will combine life insurance and asset management as part of a company overhaul.
France's largest insurer made the announcement as part of its first quarter results.
Revenues edged down 0.1 per cent from the previous year to €31.6bn (£26.57bn) due to stronger property and casualty premiums offsetting a weaker performance at the company's life insurance arm.
Read more: Axa is prepping for Frexit and ready to turn down deals