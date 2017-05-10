FTSE 100 7342.21 +0.57%
Wednesday 10 May 2017 6:38am

France's Axa reveals it will float US operations in 2018

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Fintech: what will bring the most change?
Picture dated 12 November 1996 shows the headquart
Insurer Axa posted its first quarter results today (Source: Getty)

French insurance firm Axa has revealed plans to float its US operations in the first half of 2018.

The move will combine life insurance and asset management as part of a company overhaul.

France's largest insurer made the announcement as part of its first quarter results.

Revenues edged down 0.1 per cent from the previous year to €31.6bn (£26.57bn) due to stronger property and casualty premiums offsetting a weaker performance at the company's life insurance arm.

Read more: Axa is prepping for Frexit and ready to turn down deals

Tags

Related articles

Axa UK's chief executive: Our future is driverless – we must act now
Amanda Blanc
Amanda Blanc | Contributor

Axa takes multi-million euro loss from Bluefin sale to Marsh
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Axa is ploughing on with the City's tallest tower as Brexit jitters clear
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff