Courtney Goldsmith

French insurance firm Axa has revealed plans to float its US operations in the first half of 2018.

The move will combine life insurance and asset management as part of a company overhaul.

France's largest insurer made the announcement as part of its first quarter results.

Revenues edged down 0.1 per cent from the previous year to €31.6bn (£26.57bn) due to stronger property and casualty premiums offsetting a weaker performance at the company's life insurance arm.

