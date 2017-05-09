William Turvill

Another big, international company could be on its way to the London Stock Exchange.

The head of Israeli energy firm Delek Group has revealed his firm is seeking a UK listing.

“If Delek Group wants to be international, we have to be traded on an international exchange and I think London is one of the good places to be in,” president and chief executive Asaf Bartfeld told Bloomberg in an interview.

“In the near future, we plan to be listed in London.”

He was speaking shortly after Delek completed the acquisition of UK oil explorer Ithaca Energy.

Delek is one of a number of big, international companies eyeing a London listing.

Ireland’s Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is expected to list in London, as well as Dublin, this year; Kuwait Energy announced plans to list in London last week; Dutch firm TMF is considering London as well as Amsterdam for a £1bn float; and the London Stock Exchange is hoping to lure part of the Saudi Aramco mega-float.