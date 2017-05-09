Joe Hall

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has scoffed at the usefulness of a director of football, underlining his intention to remain commander in chief as long as he's at Emirates Stadium.

Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of this season, said he was uninterested in working under a technical director — as is increasingly common for modern coaches.

Arsenal travel to Southampton on Wednesday night, requiring a win to keep alive any realistic hope of continuing 20 years of consecutive Champions League qualification.

Wenger's future at Arsenal remains unknown, yet he dismissed the prospect of working within a revamped structure rumoured to be desired by chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

"Director of football, I don't know what it means," said the Frenchman.

"Is it somebody who stands on the road and directs players right and left? I don't understand it, I never could understand what director of football means.

"I am manager of Arsenal Football Club. As long as I am manager of Arsenal Football Club I will decide what happens on a technical front. That's it."

Arsenal also face questions over the future of star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who are only contracted to the Gunners until the end of next season and may be forced to search for replacements this summer.

Although Arsenal look unlikely to finish in the top four to be counted amongst Europe's elite next season, Wenger said the club would continue to be able to attract top talent to North London.

"We are in a strong financial situation and the weight of the Champions League today is less big than it was years ago," said the 67-year-old.

"Financially it will not have a huge impact negotiations wise but we want to play against the best and that's the Champions League.

"It can impact if you are not in there for a longer spell. Will it impact us I don't know, at the moment we are not in that mode because we want to qualify and we want to give ourselves a chance to be in there."