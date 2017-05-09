Emma Haslett

This is the story of one man, his yearning for chicken nuggets, and a gaggle of celebrities who just found themselves in second place.

Last month Carter Wilkerson tweeted US fast food chain Wendys asking how many retweets he would need for a year of free chicken nuggets. Wendys' reply? 18 million.

Admittedly, Wilkerson's response, "consider it done", hasn't reached that particular goal yet. But with 3.4m retweets, today it knocked Ellen DeGeneres' famous Oscars selfie off the top spot as the most retweeted tweet of all time.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Wilkerson, a 16 year-old chicken enthusiast from Reno, Nevada, has been quick to capitalise off his new-found fame: he's launched a website and shop, which includes three different t-shirts bearing the legend "#NuggetsforCarter".

Oscars selfie

Back in 2014 DeGeneres' tweet, a photograph of herself and a host of Oscar winners including Bradley Cooper, Meryl Street, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt and Lupita Nyong'o, smashed Twitter records, clocking up 3m retweets in an hour.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Before that, the record holder was Barack Obama, for this simple message: