City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover media and telecoms, energy law and investment management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

KPMG

KPMG International has appointed Alex Holt as the new global head of its media and telecommunications practice, effective immediately. Alex, a highly accomplished executive with 20 years of international technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) experience, succeeds Peter Mercieca who has held the role since January 2015. His responsibilities will include managing a strong team which generates revenue of more than $1bn across advisory, tax and audit, working with the sectors’ leading organisations and influencers. After 15 years in industry, Holt joined KPMG in the UK in 2012 as chief operating officer for the large corporate, public sector and private equity team, before moving to head up the UK’s telecommunications division in 2014. After a successful period of growth he became the UK member firm’s head of the full TMT sector suite — a role he will continue to hold in addition to the new global media and telecommunications responsibility.

Reed Smith

Leading energy and infrastructure project finance partner Andrei Baev has joined Reed Smith’s energy and natural resources (ENR) in London. Andrei was previously a partner with Chadbourne and Parke LLP, where he served as the managing partner of the firm’s Moscow office. Andrei has more than 25 years or experience in project finance and corporate transactions concentrated in the emerging markets of Russia, Eastern and Central Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East. He has advised on major projects in all facets of the oil and gas sector, including the financing of cross-border pipeline projects, and upstream, midstream and downstream developments. He has also worked extensively on major independent power, nuclear power, mining, telecommunications, and other critical infrastructure projects across the world. Andrei represented major Russian companies in many high-profile projects inside and outside of Russia.

Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (Lombard Odier IM) has appointed Jonathan Clenshaw to the newly created role of head of institutional sales for Europe. Based in London, Jonathan will assume distribution and client servicing responsibility for Lombard Odier IM’s institutional clients in Europe, as well as spearheading the company’s strategy to further develop institutional client relationships in key European markets. He will join Lombard Odier IM on 1 July and report to Carolina Minio-Paluello, global head of sales and solutions. Jonathan joins from Deutsche Bank Asset Management where most recently he was head of UK and Ireland distribution and head of EMEA insurance.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.