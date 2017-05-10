Mark Sands

Outgoing HSBC chairman Douglas Flint and the UK's former European Commissioner Lord Hill are to join the Centre for Policy Studies.

The pair will sit on the board of the think tank, first created by Margaret Thatcher in 1974.

They will join the likes of board chairman Lord Saatchi and Times Newspapers chairman Andrew Knight on the CPS board.

Flint has been chair of HSBC since 2010, and will step down in September. He also least the CityUK/CBBC China Market Advisory Group.

He has also served as a British business ambassador since January 2014.

By contrast Lord Hill is the former European commissioner for financial stability, financial services and Capital Markets Union, having been dispatched to Brussels by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Hill stepped down last year in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

“I have no doubt that their acumen, insight and charm will make them brilliant additions to the board of the Centre for Policy Studies,” Saatchi said.