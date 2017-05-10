FTSE 100 7342.21 +0.57%
Wednesday 10 May 2017 1:00am

HSBC chairman Douglas Flint and former EU commissioner Lord Hill join Margaret Thatcher's think tank

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Fintech: what will bring the most change?
Douglas Flint, HSBC Group Chairman speak
Flint will step down as HSBC chair in September (Source: Getty)

Outgoing HSBC chairman Douglas Flint and the UK's former European Commissioner Lord Hill are to join the Centre for Policy Studies.

The pair will sit on the board of the think tank, first created by Margaret Thatcher in 1974.

They will join the likes of board chairman Lord Saatchi and Times Newspapers chairman Andrew Knight on the CPS board.

Flint has been chair of HSBC since 2010, and will step down in September. He also least the CityUK/CBBC China Market Advisory Group.

He has also served as a British business ambassador since January 2014.

Read More: Ex-EU commissioner says UK's Brexit plans should have more input from firms

By contrast Lord Hill is the former European commissioner for financial stability, financial services and Capital Markets Union, having been dispatched to Brussels by former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Hill stepped down last year in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

“I have no doubt that their acumen, insight and charm will make them brilliant additions to the board of the Centre for Policy Studies,” Saatchi said.

Tags

Related articles

UK's European commissioner Lord Hill resigns after Brexit vote
Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Shruti Tripathi Chopra | Staff

Should everyone calm down about the £1.7bn EU surcharge row?
Alisdair McIntosh
Alisdair McIntosh | Contributor

HSBC's chairman says the bank welcomes “crazy” fintech ideas
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff