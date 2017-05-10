FTSE 100 7342.21 +0.57%
Wednesday 10 May 2017 6:00am

From London Luton Airport to Edinburgh: The top UK airports for private jet charter

Rebecca Smith
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon have all flown from Luton in recent months, according to Victor
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon have all flown from Luton in recent months, according to Victor (Source: Getty)

Luton Airport has been named the most popular UK airport for private jet charter in the UK for 2017 so far.

It proved twice as popular as the runner up, Biggin Hill, with Farnborough in third and RAF Northolt in fourth.

According to private jet charter marketplace Victor, Luton was also the busiest UK airport for private jet charter last year. Demand has been growing thanks to it having one of the longest runways, allowing a wider range of jets to fly to and from it.

Victor also said it was the only airport other than Stansted that caters for private jet services on a 24-hour basis. The private jet marketplace said the likes of Brad Pitt and Matt Damon have flown from Luton in recent months, while Bernie Ecclestone's family often flies from Biggin Hill.

Clive Jackson, chief executive and founder of Victor, said:

Luton Airport’s popularity with Victor’s high-profile leisure and business customers is testament to the high-quality service it offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week – it perfectly complements flexible on-demand jet charter.

Other regional hubs are also growing quickly – we are seeing an increased number of high-net-worth individuals travelling from more local, convenient departure points for both business and pleasure.

Victor's data for the first quarter found that the UK is the busiest European country for charter, with 9,814 departures between January and March, followed by France, Germany and then Switzerland.

UK private jet charter movements for the first quarter were up 12.7 per cent year-on-year.

The most popular UK airports for private jet charter for the first quarter of 2017

  1. Luton
  2. Biggin Hill
  3. Farnborough
  4. RAF Northolt
  5. Manchester
  6. Southampton
  7. Oxford
  8. Exeter
  9. Cambridge International
  10. Stansted
  11. East Midlands
  12. Doncaster Sheffield
  13. Durham Tees Valley
  14. Liverpool
  15. Edinburgh

