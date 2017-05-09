Lynsey Barber

Amazon may have ushered in the age of the screenless interface with the Echo speaker and Alexa voice assistant, but it's fallen back on the good old fashioned screen for its latest product.

It has unveiled the Amazon Echo Show, featuring a large display which can be used for making video calls, reading song lyrics or for watching the news.

It can also connect with other internet-enabled devices such as the home monitoring cameras, all controlled using Alexa. The new visual elements come in addition to the voice command features already familiar to Echo users such as asking wha the weather is like or making a shopping list.

The Echo Show is priced at $229.99 and will go on sale on 28 June. It comes hot on the heels of another device added to the growing Echo fold now totaling four products. The Echo Look, a voice controlled camera that can be used to create a digital wardrobe, was revealed last month.

With the launch of the Echo in 2015 later followed by the smaller and cheaper Echo Dot, Amazon has dominated the smart speaker and voice assistant market. Alexa has also been added to other devices: it's own such as the Amazon Fire TV streaming stick as well as being made available to other companies who want to add voice controls, such as car companies.

According to fresh forecasts from Emarketer, Amazon's Echo, which was the first to market, is expected to grab a 70 per cent share of the market this year, ahead of rival Google Home's 25 per cent.

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to join the fray, partnering with electronics maker Harman Kardon to this week unveil its own smart speaker powered by its Cortana voice assistant.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Bixby voice assistant is in its infancy but the firm has grand ambitions to bring to a host of devices across the home, from fridges to TVs.

Analysts expect the market for voice assistant's to be worth billions of pounds in the coming years.