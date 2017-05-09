Caitlin Morrison

UK Oil & Gas Investments (Ukog) today responded to media speculation that it is meeting with new investors.

The company, which discovered the so-called Gatwick Gusher two years ago, confirmed the reports and said the meetings were aimed at finding new institutional investors who could fund the firm's growth strategy.

Ukog is seeking funding of at least £6.5m for exploration, appraisal drilling and long flow testing activities.

Shares in the company plummeted by as much as 16 per cent after it released the update this afternoon.