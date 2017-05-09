Joe Hall

The Italian football association could face sanction from Fifa for the handling of the racist abuse suffered by former Portsmouth midfielder Sulley Muntari while playing for Serie A side Pescara.

The 32-year-old walked off the pitch in protest during Pescara's defeat to Cagliari last week, only to be shown a second yellow card by the referee and handed a one-match ban by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Muntari's suspension has since been lifted yet world football governing body Fifa, who disbanded their anti-racism task force last year, could still take retrospective action on the FIGC.

"We have a committee in charge of monitoring this and the committee will take action," Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura told the BBC.

"What matters is that the committee has to act and the sooner the better. I'm here to make sure that Fifa takes, through the committee, the appropriate action for any single discriminatory action."

Samoura's intervention follows comments made by Fifa president Gianni Infantino who said he would speak to FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio and Muntari.

Both contrast with a statement issued by Fifa last week which stated that "disciplinary consequences...falls under the jurisdiction of the relevant national body".

On Monday Muntari said that neither Fifa nor Uefa were taking the issue sufficiently seriously.

"Fifa and Uefa only care about what they want to care about," the Ghana international said.

"If they want to fight racism they should be able to jump right in and tackle it."