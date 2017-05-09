Melissa York

Move over, Shoreditch; there’s a new start-up queen in town. While the hipster epicentre and its neighbour Old Street may be the city’s foremost emerging business centre, it has a close rival in King’s Cross, where more new businesses have set up shop over the last five years than anywhere else in the capital.

Big names have also added to the area’s prestige recently, with Louis Vuitton, Google, BNP Paribas and Camden Council all set to move into the neighbourhood.

This situation is a far cry from King’s Cross’s past, where it has spent years trying to get out from under the shadow of its famous rail station.

“The fortunes of King’s Cross have always been intertwined with the railway,” says David Fell, research analyst at Hamptons International estate agents. “The grand terraces which line the streets to the south of the Euston Road were built by railway companies for a new breed of outward commuter.

“But as rail travel fell out of favour in the 1980s, so too did King’s Cross. By 1995 the area found itself with more empty homes than anywhere else in central London and average prices a fifth cheaper than in Paddington.”

While rail travel has certainly lost some of its glamour, the restoration of St Pancras station and its Eurostar terminal have certainly improved the area’s attractiveness to buyers. Over the last 10 years, almost £2.5bn has been invested in transport infrastructure and a proposed Euston-St Pancras Crossrail 2 station would further cement its reputation as London’s main transport terminus.

One of the largest regeneration schemes in London, led by developer Argent, is also starting to come to fruition, particularly around Granary Square, the centrepiece of this revival. Prestigious art college Central Saint Martin’s has already welcomed 5,000 students to King’s Cross, and a number of notable restaurants – namely D&D’s German Gymnasium, Plum & Spilt Milk at the bottom of the Great Northern Hotel and Bruno Loubet’s Grain Store – to its streets.

According to Hamptons International data, only 41 per cent of the shops are independents – fewer than the London high street average of 69 per cent – which shows it still has some way to go before it’s cool enough for smaller retailers to take a punt on.

Yet, Savills agent Amy Clover insists “King’s Cross is one of London’s most sought after addresses, thanks to its thriving arts and cultural scene, busy nightlife and strong sense of community. Residents have the benefit of the vibrant lifestyle with easy access to central London and key locations across the UK and internationally.”

Clover is the appointed sales agent for XY, just one of many new build towers sprouting up around King’s Cross. In fact, half of all the homes sold in King’s Cross over the last two years were new builds, making it one of London’s largest housebuilding hotspots.

The largest builder, Argent, has a 20 year timescale to transform a 67 acre site into almost 2,000 new homes, comprising 50 new or repurposed buildings, 20 streets and 10 public squares. Its Plimsoll Building – a cluster of towers where King’s Cross’ most expensive property sold for £3.455m in 2016 – is mostly sold, but its eye-catching neighbour, set within historic, canalside gasholders, is currently on sale off plan.

A year-on-year house price increase of 5.2 per cent also represents a healthy return for investors – sitting 3.9 per cent above the London average –, but buyers should get in quickly, as the average house price has just broken the £1m price barrier.

Area highlights

Granary Square, the epicentre of the King’s Cross revival, is thronging with quirkily dressed arts students these days but that’s not the only reason for its cool reputation. During the summer there are a series of fountains that punters can control themselves via the Granary Squirt app. Head to King’s Boulevard to the KERB food festival to sample street food from around the world. For other bites to eat, Caravan is a top brunch spot, serving everything from avocado toast, to jalapeno cornbread, to shrimps and grits. German Gymnasium is also famed for its Mittel-European dishes, while you can just pop into Grain Store for a seasonal lunch juice if you’re not up to a feast. There’s also a trendy Frame gym offering a number of pay-as-you-go classes, a new Nike Central and watch out for Coal Drops Yard, a new shopping district set among the Victorian cobblestones and railway arches, arriving in 2018.

Area guide

House prices Source: Zoopla

DETACHED

£818,575

SEMI

£1.332m

TERRACED

£1.501m

FLATS

£610,490

Transport Source: TfL

Time to Canary Wharf: 21 mins

Time to Liverpool Street: 8 mins

Nearest train station: King’s Cross

Best roads Source: Hamptons International

Most Expensive: Handyside Street: £1,100,295

Best Value: Cromer Street: £471,438