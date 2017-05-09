Lynsey Barber

Now you can shop at Tesco just by using your voice as the supermarket unveiled integration with Google Home.

Owners of the smart speaker which incorporates a voice assistant, can simply ask it to add things like eggs or coffee to a shopping basket.

Read more: "Alexa, what's an annuity?" This insurance company is using Amazon Echo

The supermarket's tech lab has created an IFTTT recipe that automatically adds any item to a shoppers basket, and if a delivery slot is already booked, add it to the existing order. It will also learn which items shoppers prefer based on previous orders.

IFTT, which stands for "if this then that" allows simple commands to be automated. Tesco first launched the IFTTT recipe last year for users to automate their shopping via a smartphone screen, but is now bringing the feature to the increasingly popular voice controlled device.

The feature was demonstrated in a video on stage at the AI Summit London by Tesco technology chief Edmond Mesrobian.

Tesco is the latest company to experiment with home voice assistants on the back of the launch of Amazon Echo last year and Google Home earlier this year.

Read more: Watch out Alexa: Google's AI voice assistant's been released into the wild

The use of smart speakers is expected to grow by 130 per cent in the US alone this year, according to fresh forecasts from Emarketer, with 36m people expected to use a voice activated assistant at least once a month. Amazon's Echo which was the first to market is expected to grab a 70 per cent share of the market ahead of Google Home's 25 per cent.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable with the technology, which is driving engagement," said Emarketer vice president of forecasting Martin Utreras. "As prices decrease and functionality increases, consumers are finding more reasons to adopt these devices."