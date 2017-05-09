FTSE 100 7352.84 +0.71%
Tuesday 9 May 2017 12:06pm

Chris Froome: I was rammed off road by hit-and-run driver during Tour de France training

Joe Hall
Follow Joe
Chris Froome accident
Froome said his bike had been "totaled" (Source: Getty)

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome escaped unscathed from what he claimed was a driver's deliberate attempt to ram him off the road while cycling.

The Team Sky cyclist, who was cycling close to his Monaco home at the time of the incident, said he was unhurt by the collision but his bike was completely ruined.

"Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement!" Froome wrote on Twitter.

Read more: Chris Froome breaks silence over Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford

"Thankfully I'm OK. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!"

The 31-year-old, who posted a picture of the broken bike to accompany his message, will report the incident to local French police.


Froome's bike (Source: twitter.com/chrisfroome)

Last month, 2011 Giro d'Italia winner and Astana team member Michele Scarponi died after being knocked off his bike by a van while training in Italy.

Froome has continued his habit of skipping the Giro, happening at the moment, to focus on preparation for this year's Tour de France, for which he is currently training.

The Olympic medallist is aiming for a fourth and third successive victory at the race which begins on 1 July.

Related articles

Chris Froome questions Bradley Wiggins' use of TUEs
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

British Cycling boss issues apology after allegations
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Chris Froome responds to Wiggins and Team Sky row
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff