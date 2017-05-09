Joe Hall

Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome escaped unscathed from what he claimed was a driver's deliberate attempt to ram him off the road while cycling.

The Team Sky cyclist, who was cycling close to his Monaco home at the time of the incident, said he was unhurt by the collision but his bike was completely ruined.

"Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement!" Froome wrote on Twitter.

"Thankfully I'm OK. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!"

The 31-year-old, who posted a picture of the broken bike to accompany his message, will report the incident to local French police.



Froome's bike (Source: twitter.com/chrisfroome)

Last month, 2011 Giro d'Italia winner and Astana team member Michele Scarponi died after being knocked off his bike by a van while training in Italy.

Froome has continued his habit of skipping the Giro, happening at the moment, to focus on preparation for this year's Tour de France, for which he is currently training.

The Olympic medallist is aiming for a fourth and third successive victory at the race which begins on 1 July.