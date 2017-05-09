Betting: Juventus to shut out Monaco en route to the Champions League final

Ben Cleminson

Just like the yachts moored in Monte Carlo harbour, it was plain sailing for Juventus in Monaco last week.

Two goals from Gonzalo Higuain and a clean sheet against Europe’s highest scorers mean Max Allegri’s men have one foot in the Champions League final next month.

It was a thoroughly professional job by a side who have now gone six games in this competition without conceding, and surely won’t let a 2-0 lead slip at home.

The creatively named Juventus Stadium is an absolute fortress – Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Joe Hart’s Torino ended a run of 33 successive home league wins, and that was only with a heavily rotated side.

The last time they were beaten there was August 2015 – when Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe was still turning out for the under 16 team.

The 18-year-old Mbappe became the first player to score in his first four Champions League knockout games with five goals against Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, but drew a blank last week, denied by 39-year-old Gianluigi Buffon.

He’ll form part of an attack that has 148 goals in all competitions this year, but ran out of ideas against arguably the best defence in the continent.

Reaching this stage of the competition has been a huge achievement for Leonardo Jardim and his side – and with a first Ligue 1 title since 2000 likely, semi-final elimination is no disgrace.

Juventus will still need to do a professional job to get past Mbappe and co – but I don’t think there is a better suited team to close this tie out.

Given their defensive strength, and the form of Higuain and Paulo Dybala, I see another comfortable night for the Old Lady.

