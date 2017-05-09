Rebecca Smith

Electric charging network ChargePoint has ramped up its European expansion, announcing a partnership with InstaVolt.

The deal follows ChargePoint's March announcement that it planned to make inroads into Europe off the back of securing $82m (£63m) in funding, led by Daimler.

The world's largest network for recharging stations has been eyeing development beyond its home market of the US and it views the tie-up with UK firm InstaVolt, which provides charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, as the next step.

ChargePoint said the UK market was at "an inflection point"; there are more than 90,000 electric vehicles on the road at the moment, but this could reach 1.2m by 2020, according to the Department for Transport.

Concerns seen as hindering more mainstream take-up have included lack of charging points and range anxiety.

To help try and tackle that, ChargePoint's Express Plus solutions will be installed by InstaVolt close to popular routes across the UK to help drivers charge their vehicles more easily during long journeys.

“InstaVolt has raised millions to install a DC rapid charge network country-wide across the UK,” said Simon Lonsdale, vice president, business development at ChargePoint. “We are two companies that are committed to e-mobility in Europe, accelerating the driving revolution by making e-mobility a part of everyday life.”

Tim Payne, chief executive, at InstaVolt, said:

ChargePoint will fulfil two important criteria for us: the charging units are future-proofed so the units can be configured to meet the precise requirements of any site and can be scaled incrementally as demand for higher rate charging increases. This is particularly important as EV manufacturers begin to bring out new models with increased battery capacity. We are also committed to making sure the units are working 24/7 and so the reliability of the ChargePoint solution is one of the cornerstones of our offer.

ChargePoint also recently announced it had teamed up with Uber in its quest to create flying cars.

