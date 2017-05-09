Oliver Gill

Insurance firm Towergate is to join forces with four other firms in a move to shake-up the UK insurance sector.

US private groups HPS and Madison Dearborn (MDP) will merge the firms they already own into one company.

Autonet, Chase Templeton, Ryan Direct and Price Forbes will join Towergate.

David Ross, currently the chief executive of Towergate, will take overall control of the newly merged entity. The former head of the Financial Services Authority, John Tiner, has been appointed as chairman.

The new group is expected to generate around £2.8bn of gross written premiums and employ more than 5,000 people.

“The coming together of these companies under a single holding company is a major milestone for the HPS and MDP insurance platform," said Ross.

Meanwhile, Tiner added the merger showed the firms' US private equity backers had "tremendous confidence" in the future of the businesses and provided "opportunities for further expansion".

Each of the firms will retain their existing leadership teams and "continue to operate independently".

The five firms were previously owned through holding companies Nevada and KIRS. Today's deal means the firms will be brought under the KIRS banner.

Nevada, which currently owns the Autonet and Price Forbes businesses will be sold to KIRS for a consideration of £255m.