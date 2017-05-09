Emma Haslett

To absolutely no one's surprise, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he won't stand down, even if his party loses the election.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Corbyn insisted he will remain in situ.

"I was elected leader of this party and I'll stay leader of this party," he said.

Corbyn's planning ahead may be regarded by some as prescient: a poll by ICM for the Guardian yesterday but the Conservatives a record 22 points ahead of Labour.

According to the poll, the Tories have a 49 per cent slice of the vote, while Labour has just 27 per cent. ICM said it was the largest gap it had seen in more than three decades of polling.

Current voting intentions

"Totally lost touch"

Corbyn's comments came after Simon Danczuk, former Labour MP for Rochdale, quit the Labour party, saying its leadership was "more interested in serving its own ends... than those of hard-working people", adding it had "totally lost touch with its social democratic values".

In his resignation letter yesterday, Danczuk, who was suspended by the party in December 2015 over allegedly sending explicit texts, wrote:

With frontbench spokespeople, such as John McDonnell, continually obsessing about Karl Max, the benefits of communism and celebrating the reign of Joseph Stalin, I feel the Labour Party has totally lost touch with... reality in 21st century Britain.

£80k tax hike

On Sunday Labour unveiled plans to hike tax for those earning more than £80,000, while ruling out any rises for those on less than that. The tax rise is expected to hit 1.2m people.

"The Labour Party is now the party of low taxes for middle and low earners, while the Tories are the party of tax handouts for the super-rich and big corporations," said shadow chancellor McDonnell.

“If Labour is elected next month we will guarantee that for the next five years there will be no tax rises for income taxpayers earning less than £80,000 a year, no hikes in VAT, and no changes in your National Insurance Contributions either," he said.