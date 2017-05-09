Rebecca Smith

The chief executive of Qantas was left with more than just egg on his face after a business breakfast in Perth this morning.

Alan Joyce was in the middle of a speech discussing the airline's recent decision to run non-stop flights from London to Perth when a man strode up to him and, well, shoved a pie in his face.

The man was then detained by security until authorities arrived.

Proving the pie-ing was a mere spot of turbulence to him, Joyce nipped off stage to clean his face before returning to applause from the crowd.

"If there are any more pies, can you get it over with now?" he implored.

The police said they were investigating the incident and the individual involved.

Of course, Joyce isn't the first high-profile individual to have been pied. News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch had a plate of shaving foam "pie" lobbed at him in 2011 and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was pied back in 1998.

It's not just pies either. Former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott was hit with an egg by a protestor in 2001 which sparked off a fracas.

And lest we forget: in 2015 European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was glitter-bombed by a protester who jumped onto the table at a press conference, shouting "end ECB dictatorship".

Last month Qantas launched the first direct flights from London to Perth. The route will be flown by a Boeing 787-9, which seats up to 236 passengers.

