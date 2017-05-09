Hiscox is moving its EU base to Luxembourg

Oliver Gill

Hiscox announced today it will establish its new European subsidiary in Luxembourg in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the EU.

The insurance firm had narrowed its decision down to either Luxembourg or Malta. It picked the former because of its "pro-business position, strong financial services experience and well-respected regulator, and is close to many of our major markets".

All of the insurer's retail business in Europe, a key growth area for the firm, will be channelled through the new EU subsidiary.

Hiscox already employs 350 people across seven EU countries, outside of the UK. The insurer said such operations "will continue to operate without interruption".

Meanwhile a new team, understood to be less than 10 people, will be recruited to deal with core functions such as compliance, risk and internal audit.

